Putin's decision to attack Ukraine is a 'terrible strategic mistake': NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to attack Ukraine is a "terrible strategic mistake," said the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)'s leaders on Friday in response to Moscow's attack on Kyiv.
"Massive and unprecedented sanctions have already been imposed on Russia. NATO will continue to coordinate closely with relevant stakeholders and other international organisations including the EU," NATO Heads of State and Government said in a statement.
According to the statement, NATO has deployed defensive land and air forces in eastern part of the Alliance and maritime assets across NATO area. "We've activated NATO's defence plans to prepare ourselves to respond to a range of contingencies and secure Alliance territory including by drawing on our response forces."
"We're now making significant additional defensive deployments of forces to the eastern part of the Alliance. We will make all deployments necessary to ensure strong and credible deterrence and defence across the Alliance, now and in the future," the statement said.
NATO expressed its full solidarity with democratically elected Ukraine's president, parliament, and government, as well as with the "brave people" of the country.
It also reaffirmed its "unwavering support" for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters.
