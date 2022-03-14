Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade backing Ukrainian invasion

-
-
Dozens of cars drove through the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Sunday in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The occupants waved Russian and Serbian flags, honked horns and chanted pro-Putin slogans. Some cars had the letter Z painted on them a symbol of support for the Russian president.
The protest was organised by a small far-right group.
Serbia has refused to join international sanctions against its ally Russia despite formally seeking EU membership and voting in favour of the U.N. resolution condemning Moscow's aggression.
Serbia's dominant state-controlled media are daily carrying Moscow's war propaganda, creating a strong pro-Putin mood among Serbia's ultranationalists and far-right groups.
