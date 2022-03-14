Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade backing Ukrainian invasion

Dozens of cars drove through the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Sunday in support of Russia's invasion of .

The occupants waved Russian and Serbian flags, honked horns and chanted pro-Putin slogans. Some cars had the letter Z painted on them a symbol of support for the Russian president.

The protest was organised by a small far-right group.

Serbia has refused to join sanctions against its ally despite formally seeking EU membership and voting in favour of the U.N. resolution condemning Moscow's aggression.

Serbia's dominant state-controlled media are daily carrying Moscow's war propaganda, creating a strong pro-Putin mood among Serbia's ultranationalists and far-right groups.

