Putin warns Biden of severing ties if West imposes sanctions on Russia

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine, NATO to be discussed during virtual meeting of Putin, Biden
Have not determined yet on potential CAATSA waiver to India on S400: US
Biden, Putin should deescalate US-Russia tensions in upcoming talks: Expert
Biden unlikely to receive offer from Putin to join Normandy Four: Kremlin
Putin's visit to India clouds timing of India-US ministerial dialogue
-
Stressing that the call between Russian and the US President was substantive and specific, a Kremlin aide has said that President Vladimir Putin has warned his American counterpart, Joe Biden, of severing relations if West decides to impose sanctions on Moscow over the situation in Ukraine.
Biden warned Putin about new financial, military and economic sanctions against Russia in case of the escalation in tensions along its western borders during the phone call between the two leaders, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. "Our president clearly responded that this would be a big mistake that of course may result in the full severance of relations," Sputnik quoted Ushakov as saying.
Putin added that such sanctions would have serious consequences and expressed hope this would not happen.
Ushakov has also said that the talks between the two leaders were substantive and specific.
"In principle, we are satisfied with the talks as they were frank, substantive and specific. And I can also say that the spirit of these talks was constructive," Ushakov said.
Emphasising that the presidents discussed all key topics, Ushakov said that the conversation was very businesslike, meaningful, and the presidents, which is also very important, agreed to continue the dialogue after the new year.
The Kremlin aide also said that during the talks Joe Biden maintained that Washington is not going to deploy offensive strike weapons in Ukraine.
"Biden has clearly said that the United States is not going to deploy offensive strike weapons to Ukraine," said Ushakov.
"It seems to me that Washington understands Russia's concerns, although Washington has its own concerns. Yet, President Biden is ready to continue the dialogue with President Putin, and this is what, in fact, our leaders have agreed upon - the dialogue will continue. Moreover, the Presidents, as I have already said, will not only continue to maintain a dialogue but also push the negotiations that our respective interdepartmental teams will be conducting in Geneva," Sputnik quoted Ushakov as saying.
Further, the aide said that Putin during his call with Biden outlined in detail the basic principles that were put in the documents Russia handed over and stressed that negotiations on three tracks are important for Moscow.
These tracks are bilateral talks in Geneva, the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels, and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) summit in Vienna. "But the main thing is that we need a result, and we will achieve a result in the form of ensuring the guaranteed security of Russia," said Ushakov.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU