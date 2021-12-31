US, allies to respond decisively if Russia invades Ukraine: Biden to Putin

-
ALSO READ
Biden in virtual meet to warn Putin of economic pain if he invades Ukraine
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Biden warns Putin: Russia will pay 'terrible price' if it invades Ukraine
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
Russia to face 'massive consequences' if it moved against Ukraine: Blinken
-
Urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, US President Joe Biden during his 50-minute phone call with the former made clear that Washington, its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine, said White House.
"President Joseph R Biden spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia and urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Thursday.
"Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," the statement added.
During the phone call with Putin, "Biden also expressed support for diplomacy, starting early next year with the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue, at NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," Psaki said.
US President also reiterated that substantive progress in these dialogues can occur only in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation.
The phone call between the two leaders lasted for 50 minutes.
"President Biden's call with President Putin concluded at 4:25 PM EST," White House said on Thursday (local time). The call began at 3:35 PM EST.
This is the second call in the month between the two leaders amid escalating tension in Ukraine as the US continues to pressure Russia to draw down its large military presence near Ukraine's borders. US intelligence officials have warned Ukraine and its allies that Russia could be planning to launch an attack as soon as January.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU