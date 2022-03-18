RCEP: World's largest trade deal comes into effect in Malaysia

-
ALSO READ
RCEP promise of enhanced trade will be challenged by geopolitics: Report
Thailand completes Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership ratification
ASEAN countries start talks to thrash out new deal on merchandise trade
South Korea, ASEAN agree to quicken customs procedure for FTA
PM Narendra Modi reaffirms India's focus on free and open Indo-Pacific
-
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest trade deal, came into effect in Malaysia from Friday, the country's Trade Ministry said in a statement.
Malaysia is expected to be the largest beneficiary among the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) members from the RCEP in terms of export gains, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.
The country is expected to see a $200 million increase in export gains, making the RCEP a vital tool in recovering from the economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it said.
"Representing a significant milestone in the vibrant growth and revitalisation of economies, anchored on the rules-based multilateral trading system, RCEP enables Malaysia to enjoy the global trade and investment ecosystem, benefiting from the eventual elimination of around 90 percent of tariff among members.
"Other advantages to be gained include further liberalization of trade encompassing removal of non-tariff barriers, increased trade facilitation, removal of barriers to the services sector as well as enhancement of business environment through regulations relating to intellectual property protection, government procurement practices and e-commerce," the Ministry added.
It also said that beyond improving the ways of doing business, RCEP would spark the creation of new regional supply chains apart from strengthening existing networks, boosting the growth of domestic businesses as they immerse into the global trading ecosystem.
"Business communities, from large to small scale entrepreneurs, are encouraged to take advantage of the vast investment opportunities and greater participation in regional and global value chains presented by this mega-trade agreement," it said.
The mega free trade agreement has been applauded by the Asia-Pacific region as an important step toward deeper regional integration and a renewed worldwide momentum for free trade and multi-lateralism at a time of multiple global uncertainties.
Signed in November 2020, the RCEP groups the 10 members of the ASEAN, as well as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, covering roughly 30 per cent of the world's gross domestic product and population.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU