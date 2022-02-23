Reinfection with different Omicron sub-types possible: Danish study

-
ALSO READ
Denmark to start vaccinating children aged 5-11 against coronavirus
Denmark urges social restraint after record surge in Covid-19 cases
Danish Siddiqui posthumously gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award
Denmark govt seeks support to reintroduce face mask use in public places
Denmark is India's very unique partner' in growing back greener: Jaishankar
-
Reinfection with different sub-types of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is possible, says a new study published by Denmark's Statens Serum Institut (SSI).
However, "this seems to occur relatively rarely in Denmark, and reinfections have mainly affected younger unvaccinated individuals", Xinhua news agency quoted the SSI, Denmark's public health and research institution, as saying in the report published on Tuesday.
"None of the infected individuals became seriously ill, and none required admission to hospital."
According to the study, PCR tests carried out on approximately two million Danes affected primarily by Omicron's sub-types BA.1 and BA.2 revealed that "67 cases in which the same individual had become infected twice at a 20-60-day interval where both infections were due to Omicron sub-types".
According to the study, until December 2021, the majority of those infected with Omicron in Denmark had been affected by BA.1, which was also the most prevalent sub-type worldwide.
However, in January 2022, PCR tests revealed that BA.2 was gradually increasing in prevalence to the point where "this variant currently accounts for most coronavirus infections in Denmark, whereas BA.1 is now seen much more rarely".
The SSI recorded 30,480 new cases and 34 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the national totals to 2,637,414 cases and 4,375 deaths since the pandemic began.
The country also registered 124,149 cases of reinfection.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU