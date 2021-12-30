Denmark urges social restraint after record surge in Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
Denmark to start vaccinating children aged 5-11 against coronavirus
Euro 2020: England beat Denmark 2-1 to set up final clash against Italy
England vs Denmark: Second Euro 2020 semi-final, what's at stake?
Euro 2020 highlights: Kane scores a brace as England thrash Ukraine 4-0
Coronavirus puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world
-
With a record number of 23,228 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, health officials in Denmark have urged citizens to "see as few people as possible" during the holiday season.
Among the cases reported are 1,205 reinfections, or about one in every 20, according to statistics from the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) on Wednesday.
With only a day to go until New Year's Eve, the Director of Denmark's Health Authority (SST) Soren Brostrom strongly urged Danes to opt for quiet celebrations on the 31st, reports Xinhua news agency.
"See as few people as possible, and keep it quiet," said Brostrom at a press conference.
The official did not provide more specific advice, but noted that "the entire population has lived with Covid-19 for almost two years and knows how it is transmitted".
The SSI also registered 16 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the national totals to 3,247 deaths and 762,299 cases since the pandemic began.
According to SSI's academic director Tyra Grove Krause, the Omicron variant is now identified in 80 per cent of positive samples.
"Overall, we can say that we have a growing epidemic and an Omicron-driven epidemic," said Krause at the press conference, predicting that the epidemic would peak in January 2022.
Additionally, the SSI reports that 77.6 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, and 45.7 per cent have received a booster shot.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU