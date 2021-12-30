Danish Siddiqui posthumously gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

-
ALSO READ
Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar province
US says deeply saddened by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's demise
Journalists' committee calls for probe into killing of Danish Siddiqui
A snapshot of Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's work
Danish Siddiqui to be buried at Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard
-
Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died during an assignment in Afghanistan, has been posthumously awarded as the Journalist of the Year' for 2020 by the Mumbai Press Club.
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Wednesday presented the annual 'RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism', instituted by the Mumbai Press Club, in a virtual event.
He presented the prestigious award to Siddiqui "for his spectrum of investigative and impactful news photography".
Danish Siddiqui's wife Frederike Siddiqui received the award.
"He was a man with a magical eye and was rightly regarded as one of the foremost photojournalists of this era. If a picture can tell a thousand words, his photos were novels," Chief Justice Ramana said while paying tributes to the scribe.
Senior journalist Prem Shankar Jha, 83, was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award "for his long and distinguished career of incisive and analytical writing".
"His reputation for hard work, the highest ethical standards, and intellectual rigour are unparalleled in the field," CJ Ramana said while congratulating Jha.
The Mumbai Press Club instituted The RedInk Awards a decade ago to recognise good investigative and feature writing and raise the bar of journalism in the country.
Apart from Siddiqui and Jha, variour other journalists were awarded in 12 categories as part of the 10th edition of the award event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU