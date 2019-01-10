Renault board to meet Thursday as Carlos Ghosn remains in detention

The board of directors at French automaker will hold an unexpected meeting Thursday night, two days after its made his first court appearance in an alleged Japanese fraud case, a union source told AFP.

Agenda items have not been disclosed to board members, Fabien Gache, a at Renault, told AFP.

Ghosn, 64, has been detained for over seven weeks in after his arrest on charges of under-reporting his salary for years as of Renault's alliance partner

Since then he has been charged with a host of allegations of financial impropriety, though he has yet to be formally charged and has denied all the claims.

Ghosn, once a towering figure in the auto industry, appeared handcuffed at a court hearing Tuesday seeking to secure his release before trial, a request which was denied by a who declared he was a flight risk.

One of his lawyers later conceded that Ghosn could spend a further six months behind bars before his case comes to trial.

That has raised worries over the viability of keeping him on as Renault's chief executive, a post he has held since 2005.

as well as Mitsubishi, the third alliance partner, have removed Ghosn as chairman, but has kept him on while appointing a to ensure

The French automaker has said internal investigations have found no signs of wrongdoing by its chief during his tenure.

The French government, which holds a 15 percent stake in Renault, has also stood by Ghosn so far, saying he must benefit from the presumption of innocence.

But Minister told French radio this week that "Obviously, if this situation continues we'll have to draw the consequences.