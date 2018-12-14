Nissan board may fail to select Carlos Ghosn's sucessor on Monday: Nikkei

Motor Co's board may fail to select a to succeed as had been planned on December 17 after a panel tasked to choose a candidate was unable to agree on a nominee in a meeting held Thursday, the Nikkei reported.

The panel of Nissan's three external board members would continue their discussions, the business daily said. The panel could end up postponing their decision, which was to be put to the rest of the board on Monday, the report said.

did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ghosn has been held in a jail since he was arrested on November 19 on suspicion of conspiring to understate his pay by about half of the actual 10 billion yen ($88 million) awarded over five years from 2010. He was charged on Monday.

He was also re-arrested on fresh allegations of understating his income for three more years through March 2018, with the District Court extending his detention until December 20.