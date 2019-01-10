JUST IN
On cards: Bill to give Trump broad authority to increase US tariffs
Trump's son likens migrants to animals, border wall to zoo fences

Trump's father has doubled down on his pledge to build a wall on the border with Mexico, leading to a partial shutdown of the US government

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Doanld Trump Jr
Donald Trump Jr. Photo: Youtube

President Donald Trump's eldest son appeared to liken migrants to dangerous animals, his latest controversial remarks on desperate people seeking to enter the US.

"You know why you can enjoy a day at the zoo? Because walls work," Donald Trump Jr wrote in a post on Instagram.

The president himself has described some migrants in similar terms, saying in May last year that: "You wouldn't believe how bad these people are, these aren't people, these are animals."

The Instagram post by Trump Jr -- who has previously drawn fire for comparing Syrian refugees to a bowl of potentially deadly Skittles candy -- drew criticism on social media.

"This is racism on steroids," one user wrote on Twitter, while another tweeted: "The only zoo animal is Junior himself.
First Published: Thu, January 10 2019. 00:40 IST

