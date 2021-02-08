Renesas says in talks to buy chip designer Dialog for $6 billion

-
ALSO READ
Samsung names new chiefs of its memory and foundry businesses
MediaTek acquires Intel's power-management chip biz for $85 million
Samsung intensifies chip wars; invests $116 billion into business
16 PLI projects get nod in Rs 10.5-trillion electronics manufacturing push
MAIT appoints Nitin Kunkolienker as president, appoints 15 new members
-
BERLIN (Reuters) - Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp said on Monday it is in talks to buy British-based Dialog Semiconductor [RIC:RIC:DLGS.UL] in a deal that would bolster its automotive chip business and value the Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier at around $6 billion.
Under the potential deal, Renesas would pay 67.50 euros a share for Frankfurt-listed Dialog, it said in a release to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, confirming an earlier statement from Dialog.
"Our statement does not represent any intention to go through with an acquisition," Renesas said.
British financial regulations mean the Japanese chip maker must declare whether or not it will launch a bid by March 7.
The talks come after Renesas and Dialog deepened ties in August with an agreement to cooperate in automotive computing platforms as the Japanese firm looks to bolster its offerings amid growing demand for automotive chips. (Full Story)
A global shortage of semiconductors has forced some carmakers to curtail production plans.
Renesas, which has around a 30% global market share for microcontrollers used in cars, has been looking for ways to increase its share of analog chips used to process signals for things such as sound, light and temperature.
As part of that effort Renesas in 2018 agreed to buy U.S. chip design firm Device Technology Inc for $6.7 billion following the $3.2 billion purchase of U.S. chipmaker Intersil in 2017.
A cash offer of 67.50 euros per share for Dialog would represent a 20% premium to its closing stock price on Friday of 56.12 euros, when it had a market capitalisation of around 4.3 billion euros ($5.2 billion).
"A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate. There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made for the Company, nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be made," Dialog said in its statement.
The Japanese company is due to release its earnings results for the three months ended Dec. 31 on Wednesday. Automotive chips account for around half its revenue. Its shares in Tokyo fell more than 5% in early trading.
Dialog last month gave an upbeat fourth-quarter revenue forecast due to strong demand for 5G phones and tablets.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Alexander Smith)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU