Rishi Sunak vows to cut VAT on energy to revive UK Tory leadership bid

-
ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss? Tories shouldn't write off 'Trussonomics' yet
Truss holds commanding lead over Sunak in race to be next UK PM: Survey
Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak in TV debate in poll of electoral college
UK: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss neck and neck after first TV debate clash
Rishi Sunak offers himself for independent review amid UK tax row
-
Sunak has pledged to scrap the value added tax on all domestic energy bills for the next year if he becomes UK prime minister, in a move his leadership rival, Liz Truss, criticized as a U-turn.
Announcing a “winter plan” to address inflation and the cost of living, Sunak’s campaign said he would introduce a “targeted, temporary and timely tax cut” by removing VAT on domestic energy bills if the energy price cap rises above 3,000 pounds ($3,610) as expected later this year.
Sunak’s campaign argued the policy would “bear down on prices,” insisting this contrasted with tax cuts promised by Truss that they warned would “stoke inflation.”
Also Read: Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak in TV debate in poll of electoral college
The former chancellor of the exchequer also announced he would “expand the labour force” by “tightening up the rules on out of work benefits,” doubling the number of hours a week someone on welfare has to work to avoid looking for a full time job.
Completing the series of policy announcements that seek to revive his campaign as he trails the foreign minister in the opinion polls, Sunak added that he would reduce Britain’s dependence on Britain’s ports, which have been mired by disruption in recent days.
The Truss campaign hit back by accusing Sunak of changing his mind, pointing to comments he made in the House of Commons in February when he rejected the idea of a VAT cut on energy bills as something that would “disproportionately benefit wealthier households.”
Pat McFadden, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said that Sunak was guilty of “playing hokey cokey with our taxes” and “acting as his own personal rebuttal unit -- attacking a policy for months then adopting it.”
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, a Truss supporter, also accused Sunak of blocking the very same changes to benefit rules while he was chancellor.
Separately, Truss’ campaign announced a new policy on crime, setting a target for police to cut homicide, serious violence and neighborhood crime by 20% by the end of the Parliament.
Her campaign also said she would publish league tables showing how police forces are performing against the national trend.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU