The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that an additional 55 Canadian citizens have been indefinitely barred from entering the country in response to Ottawa's anti-Russian sanctions.

In addition to the travel ban on these "high-ranking military, politicians and public figures," the activities of three non-governmental organisations from are now recognised as undesirable in Russia, the Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 818 Canadians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have been under Moscow's sanctions, including an entry ban, official data showed as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

