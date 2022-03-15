Leaders of Poland, Czech, Slovenia travel to Kyiv in EU show of support

The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and are traveling on Tuesday to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital which is currently under fire, on a mission to show support for as Russia's invasion intensifies.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet: The aim of the visit is to express the European Union's unequivocal support for and its freedom and independence.

He will be joined by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jana, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Polish the deputy prime minister for security but also the conservative ruling party leader.

Russia's offensive in edged closer to central Kyiv on Tuesday, with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighbourhood in the capital as the two countries planned a second day of talks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)