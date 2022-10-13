Russia can't erase a sovereign state from map: Biden hails UNGA vote

US President on Wednesday hailed the adoption of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution that condemned Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

"Today, the overwhelming majority of the world--nations from every region, large and small, representing a wide array of ideologies and governments - voted to defend the United Nations Charter and condemn Russia's illegal attempt to annex Ukrainian territory by force," Biden said in a statement released by White House.

"143 nations stood on the side of freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity--even more than the 141 nations that voted in March to unequivocally condemn Russia's war against Ukraine," he added.

Biden's statement came shortly after 143 members voted in favour of the resolution in the assembly which houses 193 members. Five voted countries voted against the resolution while 35 abstained, including India.

The US president said Russia is tearing at the very foundations of peace and security.

"The stakes of this conflict are clear to all--and the world has sent a clear message in response: Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia cannot change borders by force. Russia cannot seize another country's territory as its own," he added.

Nearly eight months into this war, Biden said the world has just demonstrated that it is more united, and more determined than ever to hold Russia accountable for its violations.

"Together with the UN General Assembly, we will not tolerate illegal attempts at annexation or the theft of a neighbour's land by force. We will stand up for law, the UN Charter, and the rights and protections it affords to Ukraine and its people - and to every state and people everywhere," he said.

The UNGA resolution, adopted by the members where no one wields a veto, condemns Russia's "attempted illegal annexations" of the four Ukrainian regions following "so-called referendums".

This vote comes two days after Ukraine and Russia clashed in the UNGA this week. India was among more than 100 countries that voted to reject Russia's call to hold a secret ballot on a resolution condemning Moscow's "attempted illegal annexation" of Ukrainian territories.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in the last week of September signed the documents to formally announced the annexation of four regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

This week saw heightened tension between Russia and Ukraine after the Crimea bridge blast, which prompted missile strikes on major Ukraine cities from .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)