Russia, China, Pakistan agree to maintain contacts with Taliban

Special representatives of Pakistan Russia and China agreed with the Taliban to maintain contacts at the recent consultations in Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"An agreement was reached to maintain constructive contacts in the interests of Afghanistan's peace and prosperity, and regional stability and development," the Sputnik news quoted Russian Foreign Ministry.
The statement added that the Taliban emphasized their special focus on promoting relations with Russia, China and Pakistan.
This comes as the 76th UN General Assembly (UNGA) opened began the high-level week started on September 21.
The United States and all other major countries around the world are taking a wait and watch approach with regard to recognising the Taliban. While the other stakeholders are restraining themselves to recognise the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan, Pakistan is in a hurry to recognize and boost the caretaker "Islamic Emirate".
While nominated their Doha-based spokesperson Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador, the Taliban on Tuesday said that they wanted to address world leaders at United Nations, reported a UK-based media.
Meanwhile, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani urged world leaders not to boycott the Taliban, reported Al Jazeera.
The ruling emir of Qatar urged world leaders gathered at the United Nations against turning their backs on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers.
Al Thani stressed, "the necessity of continuing dialogue with Taliban because boycott only leads to polarisation and reactions, whereas dialogue could bring in positive results".
