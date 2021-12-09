Russia-China trade to reach new peak in 2021 despite Covid: Diplomat

-
Bilateral trade between Russia and China will reach a new historical level by the end of the year, despite the unstable coronavirus situation, Vladimir Oshchepkov, Russia's consul general in Harbin, said.
"Russian-Chinese interregional cooperation has become an integral part of the relations of comprehensive interaction and strategic partnership between our countries. We see that even the pandemic does not create insurmountable obstacles for their progressive development," the diplomat said at a video conference on interregional cooperation between Russia and China in the mining sector and energy industry.
Oshchepkov recalled that at a recent meeting of the Russian and Chinese prime ministers, the task set by the leaders of the two states was reaffirmed - to bring bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2024.
"We are confident that Russian and Chinese regions will make a significant contribution to achieving this goal. By the end of this year, bilateral trade is expected to reach a new historical level, despite the unstable epidemic situation in our countries," he said.
