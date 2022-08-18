Russia expects US to issue visa to Lavrov for UNGA visit: Foreign Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Pak summons US diplomat, lodges protest over 'interference' in affairs
New nuclear agreement with Iran not going to be easy: EU diplomat
Iranian diplomat says new IAEA report includes some positive changes
Biden administration wants India to take 'clear stand' on Ukraine: Diplomat
Russian FM visits Egypt in first African tour since Ukrainian conflict
-
Russia expects that the United States will issue visas to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his delegation for their participation in the high-level meetings during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, a senior diplomat told Sputnik on Thursday.
"We believe that [Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov, as well as the members of the delegation and their deputies listed in the [presidential] order, will be issued entry visas to the United States in a timely manner. We call on the UN secretariat to make sure the US strictly fulfils its obligations under the Agreement between the UN and the US government regarding the location of the UN headquarters, including the bona fide consideration of all visa applications on time," Pyotr Ilyichev, director of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said .
In late February, the US imposed sanctions against Lavrov, which included a ban on entering the country, freezing of assets in the US and barring US companies and citizens from doing business with those involved in the sanctions list.
The Russian Foreign Ministry called the sanctions illegitimate and added that Lavrov does not have accounts in foreign banks.
Meanwhile, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Wednesday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other senior UN officials remain in close contact with the host country, the United States, and with the concerned missions at the world body, including the Russian mission, with regard to issues under the UN-US Headquarters Agreement.
On July 27, some media reports indicated that the US did not issue visas to several Russian representatives intending to participate in the work of the United Nations bodies as Russia has had a long-standing problem with its diplomats not being able to obtain US visas in time to attend UN events.According to the agreement between the United Nations and the United States, as the host country of the headquarters, the US authorities should not obstruct representatives and officials of the organization's member countries from visiting the UN, Sputnik reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU