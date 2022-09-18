Russia may step up Ukraine civilian target attacks, says Britain

-
ALSO READ
Troubled times for India Inc as ransomware attacks become more frequent
Cyber attacks have deep national security impact: Shah orders new panel
India, Nordic nations to remain engaged on Ukraine; condemn civilian deaths
UNSC condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan which killed dozens
Russia to open humanitarian corridor for civilian evacuation from Azovstal
-
Russian shelling hit cities and towns across a wide stretch of Ukraine during the night, officials said Sunday, and the British Defence Ministry warned that Russia is likely to increase its attacks on civilian targets as it suffers battlefield defeats.
In the last seven days, Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect, the ministry said in an online briefing. As it faces setbacks on the front lines, Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government."
Overnight shelling hit a hospital in the city of Mykolaiv, a significant Black Sea port, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said. He also said shelling hit other parts of the region, wounding two people.
Three people were wounded in nighttime shelling of the city of Nikopol, which is across the river from Europe's largest nuclear power station, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.
The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was captured by Russian forces in March, but is operated by Ukrainian engineers. Its last reactor was switched off Sunday after repeated power failures because shelling put crucial safety systems at risk.
In the Kharkiv region, where a Ukrainian counteroffensive forced Russian troops into a massive pullback from much of the region, three people were killed by rocket attacks over the past day, including an 11-year-old girl, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.
Five people died over the past day in Russian attacks in the Donetsk region, one of two Ukraian regions that Russia recognizes as sovereign states, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
A Washington-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, said Russian forces in Donetsk continue to conduct meaningless operations on villages as opposed to reinforcing the front line.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU