Nearly 50 aftershocks jolt Taiwan after 6.5-magnitude quake; no casualties

As of Sunday morning, 47 tremors have jolted subsequent to a 6.5-magnitude that hit the eastern county of Taitung at 9:41 p.m. Saturday, including a 5.3-magnitude one at 10:35 p.m., said the island's meteorological agency.

The tremors led to some mishaps such as wall collapse, power failure, water pipes bursts, and celling collapse, among .

The affected railway sections have resumed normal operation. No casualties or severe disasters have been reported so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meteorological agency said the 6.5-magnitude quake is the strongest one occurring in the epicenter area over the past 49 years, which was at a shallow depth on land and was thus felt across the island.

According to the China Networks Center, the epicentre was monitored at 23.05 degrees north latitude and 121.21 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km.

