Russia receives invitation to attend Joe Biden's presidential inauguration

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 vaccine: Joe Biden vows 100 million shots in first 100 days
Will introduce immigration bill 'immediately' after taking office: Biden
Biden, Harris urge Americans to stay home during Inauguration Day ceremony
Cyberattack constitutes risk to US security, was carefully planned: Biden
'America United' to be Joe Biden's inaugural theme on January 20
-
The US has sent an invitation to Russia to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden scheduled for January 20, the Russian Embassy in Washington D.C. confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.
"We have received the invitation. Ambassador (of Russia in the US Anatoly Antonov) is expected to take part (in the inauguration ceremony)," the diplomatic mission told TASS News.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted in November 2020 that Ambassador Antonov could attend the inauguration ceremony of the new US President.
However, the participation of foreign countries' representatives at this event is not stipulated, he noted.
For the first time since the US presidential elections took place on November 3, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Biden congratulating the latter on his victory.
The congratulatory message came after after Biden won the US Electoral College vote that officially determines the presidency.
When Biden was projected to win the election, Russia had said that it was "proper to wait for the official results" referring to certification of the outcome by the Electoral College.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU