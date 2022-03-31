Russia repositioning, not scaling back: NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg

-
-
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia does not appear to be scaling back its military operations in Ukraine but is instead redeploying forces to the eastern Donbas region.
Russia promised during talks in Istanbul on Tuesday that it would de-escalate operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv to increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the West were skeptical.
Stoltenberg told reporters Thursday that Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions, and must be judged on its actions alone, not the word of its leaders.
According to our intelligence, Russian units are not withdrawing but repositioning. Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas region, he said.
At the same time, he said pressure is being kept up on Kyiv and other cities and we can expect additional offensive actions bringing even more suffering.
The US says Russia has begun to reposition less than 20% of its troops that had been arrayed around Kyiv. The Pentagon says that most moved north, although some crossed into Belarus where they could be resupplied and sent back into Ukraine.
