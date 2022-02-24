Russia rules out any threat to Ukrainian civilians during military action

-
ALSO READ
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
Russia-Ukraine tensions: India says in touch with all concerned parties
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Russia's Ukraine invasion could begin next week, says US
No progress seen after Russia-US lock horns over Ukraine tensions
-
Russia has ruled out any threat to Ukrainian civilians as it carries out military operations in the country, local media reported.
The Russian Defence Ministry has clarified that the Russian army is not carrying out any missile, aviation or artillery strikes on the cities of Ukraine and is not targeting civilians, Sputnik News reported.
"Military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields, aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being put out of action by [Russia's] high-precision means of destruction," the news agency quoted the ministry as saying.
The ministry added that the military action does not threaten the Ukrainian civilian population.
The ministry's remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special "military operation to protect Donbas" in eastern Ukraine.
However, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday said Putin has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and added that Ukrainian cities are under strikes.
The Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations requested the members of the UN to "stop the war."
At an emergency meeting of the Security Council, Ukrainian envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya said, "It is the responsibility of this body to stop the war. So I call on every one of you to do everything possible to stop the war."
Defending Russia's decision to take military action in the Donbas region, the Russian envoy to the UN Vasily Alekseevich Nebenzya said "the root of today's crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself."
Nebenzya said that the Russian operation is aimed to protect residents in eastern Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU