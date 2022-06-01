Russia's Gazprom to halt gas supplies to companies of Denmark, Germany

Russian energy giant has said it would no longer supply gas to Denmark's largest energy company Orsted and will halt deliveries to under the Shell Energy Europe contract.

Orsted has notified Export that it would no longer make payments for gas in rubles, and Shell Energy Europe Limited said it would not pay in rubles for gas supplies to Germany, added on Tuesday on Telegram.

It said the cuts will be effective from Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 31 on new rules regarding natural gas trade with "unfriendly" countries and regions. According to the decree, existing contracts would be halted if these buyers refused to pay in rubles.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)