Russian central bank lowers key rate to 14%, warns of more cuts

-
ALSO READ
NEET-PG 2021 cut-off reduced by 15 percentile for all categories
What is MF Central? How will it make the life of investors easier?
What is the Central Vista project?
Centre to bear full revenue loss on petrol, diesel excise cut: Fin Min
Ride-hailing giant Didi to cut up to 20% jobs before Hong Kong listing
-
Russia's central bank lowered its key interest rate to 14% in a sharper-than-expected move on Friday and said it saw room for cutting rates further this year, as it tries to manage a shrinking economy and soaring inflation.
The central bank met after it unexpectedly cut the key rate to 17% earlier in April following an emergency rate increase to 20% days after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Friday's rate cut exceeded expectations for a 200-basis-point move in a Reuters poll from earlier this week.
Analysts predicted Russia would need lower rates in the face of a looming economic recession following the West's imposition of unprecedented sanctions.
"If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia sees room for key rate reduction in 2022," the central bank said in a statement.
A Reuters poll showed earlier on Friday that the central bank was expected to slash its key rate to 10.5% by the year end as the firming rouble helps cap inflationary risks.
"Rouble exchange rate dynamics will remain a meaningful factor shaping the path of inflation and inflation expectations," the central bank said.
The central bank said consumer inflation was on track to accelerate to 18-23% in 2022, far exceeding the 4% target, which could be reached in 2024. It was at 17.6% as of April 22.
High inflation dents living standards and has been one of the key concerns among Russians for years.
The central bank now needs to tame inflation that is near 20-year highs, while steering the economy through its steepest contraction since the years following the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.
Russia's export-dependent economy will shrink 8-10% this year, the central bank's renewed set of forecasts showed.
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will shed more light on the bank's forecasts and policy plans at a media briefing at 1200 GMT.
The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for June 10.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU