Russian troops advancing in east but Ukraine forces fighting back: Official

-
ALSO READ
Kyiv seeks to seize Russia's assets for post-war recovery: Ukrainian PM
War in Ukraine has implications for Asia Pacific: Singapore PM Lee
Biden is skeptical on Russia scaling back operations in Ukraine's Kyiv
Food, fuel price shocks from Ukraine war to last at least 3 yrs: World Bank
US lawmakers in Kyiv vow to help Ukraine defeat Russian President Putin
-
The Ukrainian army says that a Russian offensive along a broad front in the country's east has been stalling amid human and material losses inflicted by Kyiv's forces.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Sunday in a Facebook post that Russian troops were trying to advance in the Sloboda, Donetsk and Tauride regions, but were being held back by Ukrainian forces that continue to fight village by village.
Separately, Ukrainian intelligence officials accused Russian forces of destroying medical infrastructure, taking equipment and denying medical care to residents in several occupied cities and towns.
In a Facebook post Sunday, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense claims that ventilators and other equipment provided since 2014 by international donors and the government of Ukraine were removed from a hospital at Starobilsk in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region.
The same post alleges that tuberculosis patients were denied medical care in the Kharkiv region at Volchansk while several facilities were used to treat wounded Russian troops.
The accuracy of the claims could not be immediately verified.
Ukrainian officials also said on Sunday that internet and cellular communications were cut in a large area in the Russian-occupied Kherson region and part of the Zaporizhzhia region and blamed Russian forces.
The London-based internet monitor Netblocks said the Kherson region lost 75 per cent of internet connectivity beginning Saturday evening.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU