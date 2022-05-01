US lawmakers in Kyiv vow to help Ukraine defeat Russian President Putin

-
ALSO READ
US's Nancy Pelosi meets Ukraine PM Zelenskyy in unannounced visit to Kyiv
China urges US to cancel House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan
'Strong step': Nancy Pelosi on Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
Vladimir Putin assault on Ukraine is 'attack on democracy': Nancy Pelosi
Pelosi invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address on March 1
-
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has praised the courage of the Ukrainian people and vowed continued U.S. support to help Ukraine defeat Russia after leading a congressional delegation to Kyiv to assess Ukraine's needs for the next phase of the war.
Pelosi, a California Democrat who is next in line to the presidency after the vice president, is the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since Russia's war began more than two months ago.
She and a half-dozen U.S. lawmakers met for three hours Saturday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his top aides.
Speaking to reporters Sunday in Poland, the delegation members were unanimous in praising Ukraine's defences so far and offering continued long-term military, humanitarian and economic support, vowing the United States would stand with Ukraine until it defeated Russia.
This is a time we stand up for democracy or we allow autocracy to rule the day, said Rep. Gregory Meeks, a Democrat from New York.
Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado, a veteran and a member of the House intelligence and armed services committee said he came to Ukraine with three areas of focus: Weapons, weapons and weapons.
He said: We have to make sure the Ukrainians have what they need to win. What we have seen in the last two months is their ferocity, their intense pride, their ability to fight and their ability to win if they have the support to do so.
Pelosi said she was dazzled by Zelenskyy's expertise of all the issues at hand and described him at their meeting as a remarkable master class of leadership.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU