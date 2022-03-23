Russian troops destroy railway station in central Ukraine, leaves 1 dead

-
As the Russian invasion of the country is in its fourth week of conflict, Russian troops destroyed railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central Ukraine leaving one dead and several freight cars derailed.
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko shared that a total of 15 freight cars were derailed in the attack, reported Ukraine's local media outlet, The Kyiv Independent.
Moreover, Russia's proxies have captured an evacuation convoy from Mariupol near the town Mangush on the agreed-upon route. According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, "it is reported that the vehicles will be seized, and people may or may not be allowed to leave."
With the Russian invasion waging on, one person died in shelling of Kyiv's Obolon district. Russian shelling occurred at about 1 pm on March 22 in northern Kyiv. The attack damaged two buildings and a vehicle, killed one and injured three others, according to the local authorities.
According to the Ukraine local media, Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias wants to travel with a humanitarian aid mission to Mariupol. The media outlet reported that Dendias said at a news conference that he wanted to lead the mission to the besieged seaport city in south-eastern Ukraine, which is home to a sizeable ethnic Greek community.
On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.
