French President Macron speaks with Putin, Zelenskyy on potential ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday talked with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the terms of a potential cease-fire, according to the French presidency.
They reached no agreement, the statement said, but Macron remains convinced of the need to continue his efforts and he stands alongside Ukraine.
The Kremlin confirmed that Putin and Macron had a call in which they exchanged views about the situation in Ukraine, including the talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. It didn't give further details.
