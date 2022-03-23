French President Macron speaks with Putin, Zelenskyy on potential ceasefire

French President on Tuesday talked with both Russian President and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the terms of a potential cease-fire, according to the French presidency.

They reached no agreement, the statement said, but Macron remains convinced of the need to continue his efforts and he stands alongside Ukraine.

The Kremlin confirmed that Putin and Macron had a call in which they exchanged views about the situation in Ukraine, including the talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. It didn't give further details.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)