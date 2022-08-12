Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York; assailant held

Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western .

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie's book The Satanic Verses has been banned in since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death.

has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)