Iranian diplomat says new IAEA report includes some positive changes

A senior Iranian diplomat has said that the new Iran report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) includes some positive changes, including the removal of a location, alleged to indicate the possible presence in the past of a uranium metal disc, from the agency's list.
Mohammad Reza Ghaebi, head of Iran's permanent mission to international organizations in Vienna, made the remarks in response to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's report on the agency's Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) safeguards agreement with the Islamic republic after his visit to Iran, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Iran's official news agency IRNA.
The latest report, which contains the agency's normal updates for presentation to the IAEA Board of Governors meeting to be held on Monday, nevertheless, repeats the presence of certain unresolved technical issues between the two sides, Ghaebi said.
He noted that the report has some positive changes and reflects both sides' willingness to make progress toward resolving their differences and solving the remaining safeguards issues.
Iran and the IAEA on Saturday agreed on a roadmap to resolve Iran's nuclear safeguards issues by June, according to a joint statement by Grossi and Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, after their meeting in Tehran early Saturday.
--IANS
int/shs
