JUST IN
PineBridge looks past Adani Group saga to load up on stocks in India
Meta may lay off another 11K or so employees in March, says report
Punit Renjen in line to succeed Hasso Plattner as chairman of SAP
Boeing to end production of Top Gun plane in 2025 after last delivery to US
Netflix lowers subscription costs in over 30 countries to draw subscribers
Microsoft brings AI-powered chatbot to Bing app on iPhone, Android
Alibaba Group's profit surges 69% on low costs, online shopping in pandemic
Tesla continues investment in US, announces engineering HQ in California
Volkswagen to reconsider India amid China geopolitical uncertainty
Amazon closes $3.9 bn acquisition of healthcare provider One Medical
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
As UN discusses Ukraine conflict, India hosts event on Gandhi's message
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sam Bankman-Fried now charged with unlawful political contributions

Sam Bankman-Fried former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has now been charged with 4 additional counts of fraud, including unlawful political contributions leading up to the 2022 elections

Topics
cryptocurrency | US midterm elections

IANS  |  Washington 

Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (Photo: Bloomberg)
Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has now been charged with four additional counts of fraud, including unlawful political contributions leading up to the 2022 midterm elections.

According to a new filing from the Southern District of New York attorney's office, Bankman-Fried used the FTX customer funds he misappropriated, and was used in the unlawful political influence campaign, which involved flooding the political system with tens of millions of dollars in illegal contributions to both Democrats and Republicans.

He now faces allegations that he led a fraud designed to hide from FTX investors the fact that their funds were being redirected to SBF's Alameda crypto hedge fund.

"As he used Alameda to siphon off FTX's customer funds and deploy them for political causes, SBF became one of the largest publicly reported political donors for the 2022 midterm elections," according to the new filings.

But his effort to influence politics did not stop there.

"To avoid certain contributions being publicly reported in his name, he conspired to and did have certain political contributions made in the names of two other FTX executives. Those contributions were made directly to candidates in the names of those FTX executives, but with FTX and Alameda funds," the filing revealed.

With these new charges, Bankman-Fried has been accused of defrauding the Federal Elections Committee (FEC), along with additional counts related to wire fraud and money laundering.

Bankman-Fried is currently living with his parents in California on a $250 million bail.

He was arrested in the Bahamas on December 12 and extradited to the US on December 21.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cryptocurrency

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 11:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.