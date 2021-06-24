Samsung Elec, affiliates fined $207 million over cafeteria contracts

-
ALSO READ
Delivery Hero to sell South Korean unit for $4 billion Woowa deal approval
Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee attends trial amid calls for pardon: Details here
LG Electronics to end production, sales of its loss-making smartphone biz
Samsung unit considers $673 million solar power plants in Texas -documents
Samsung Q1 profit likely surged 45% on bumper smartphone, appliance sales
-
Samsung Electronics and four affiliates have been fined 234.9 billion won ($207 million) for giving affiliate Samsung Welstory in-house cafeteria contracts since 2013 and ensuring a high profit margin, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) watchdog said on Thursday.
Samsung Electronics said in a statement that there was no unfair support, the company strove to provide quality meals for its staff, and that it plans to show that the contracts were normal transactions by disputing the KFTC's decision in administrative litigation after review.
Samsung Welstory, a meal provider for cafeterias, is wholly owned by Samsung C&T, of which Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee held a 18.1% stake as of May.
KFTC said in a statement that Samsung Electronics and affiliates unfairly supported Samsung Welstory by entering into private contracts with it since 2013, without opening up the cafeteria operations to competition from other providers and on terms favouring Welstory.
The terms included guaranteeing Welstory's margins on food material costs, payment of fees, and automatic reflection of inflation and wage increase rates, the KFTC said.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU