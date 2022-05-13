Samsung holds 1st-ever 6G forum to discuss next gen communications tech

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details
AT&T, Verizon reject US request to delay rollout of 5G wireless tech
Roll-out of 5G technology to drive mobile gaming in India in 2022
South Korea's 5G users topped 20 million in November 2021: Report
AT&T, Verizon to delay launch of some new 5G after airlines raise alarm
-
Samsung Electronics on Friday held its first 6G forum with experts from academia and industry to discuss the future of communications technologies, in a bid to lead 6G research and development and standardisation.
At the forum, titled 'The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All,' global industry experts had presentations and discussions on the topics of 6G air interface and AI-based intelligent networks for 6G.
"We envision that 6G will provide ultimate experiences for humans and everything through the next level of hyper-connectivity, and this idea serves as the foundation of our 6G vision," Sebastian Seung, president and head of Samsung Research, said during his speech.
While 5G communication networks are still in the process of commercialisation around the world and often face complaints from users about quality and speed, Seung said it was time to start preparing for 6G, reports Yonhap news agency.
"Shaping 6G will require many years, as we have seen with previous generations, and will need lots of discussion and collaborations among players in industry and academia," he added.
Samsung released a white paper earlier this month, laying out its vision for 6G, characterised as "ultra-wideband, ultra-low latency, ultra-intelligence and hyper-spatialisation," and ways to secure global frequency bands for 6G.
Senior Vice President Charlie Zhang of Samsung Research America said while 6G technologies are still at an early stage, "a few emerging directions are taking shape and gaining momentum in academia and industry alike."
Samsung Research, which formed a research unit dedicated to 6G in 2019, said 6G technologies will enable truly immersive extended reality, high-fidelity mobile holograms and digital replicas, as often seen in science fiction movies. It also expected the performance of telecommunications networks to improve greatly. Also, users will be able to have connected experiences anytime, anywhere.
The South Korean tech giant has been working on developing unified global standards for mobile communications. It was among the first to commercialise 5G in April 2019.
It expected the standardisation of 6G to be realised around 2025, which Samsung said would usher in the hyper-connected world by increasing communications speed and enabling mobile-based virtual reality experiences.
In September 2020, Samsung won a $6.64 billion deal to provide 5G communications solutions to Verizon. It was the largest network-related deal ever made by a South Korean firm.
Earlier this month, it signed another 5G equipment deal, believed to be worth more than 1 trillion won, with US wireless carrier DISH Network.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU