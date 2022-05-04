Samsung inks $1 bn with US network operator Dish to supply 5G solutions

-
US network operator Dish has picked Samsung to supply 5G network solutions in a multi-year deal worth over $1 billion.
Samsung will deploy 5G Open Radio Access Network solutions across DISH Wireless SMART 5G network.
The companies will collaborate to deploy Samsung's 5G solutions and radio units in markets across the US, supporting DISH's 5G commercial services.
"Samsung's 5G solutions will play an integral role in our network expansion, giving us the flexibility to deploy our cloud-native network with software-based solutions that support advanced services and operational scalability," said John Swieringa, president and chief operating officer, DISH Wireless.
In 2020, Samsung grabbed a deal worth $6.6 billion from US carrier Verizon to supply 4G and 5G network equipment.
"Samsung is excited to join this 5G journey with DISH, a pioneer in bringing new experiences to households and businesses around the country, leveraging openness and virtualisation that sit at the heart of network evolution," said Mark Louison, executive vice president and head of the Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America.
DISH is currently testing its 5G network using the Samsung Galaxy S22, and plans to continue using Samsung phones as a reference platform throughout the network deployment process.
--IANS
na/
