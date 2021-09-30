Sarkozy convicted by French court in campaign financing case

-
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty Thursday of illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid.
Sarkozy wasn't present at the Paris court for the verdict's announcement.
He is accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the reelection bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.
Sarkozy, France's president from 2007 to 2012, has vigorously denied wrongdoing. He has the possibility to appeal the decision.
