20 years presence in Afghanistan was strategic failure: Top US General

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Taliban takeover: Afghanistan women stitch future with vivid past
United Nations seeks $606 million for Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Pakistan runs its first commercial flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover
Taliban takeover: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, 5K evacuated & more
-
More than a month after the US drawdown from Afghanistan, a top US General on Tuesday said that United States' 20-year military presence in the country was their strategic failure.
During his testimony to the US Senate Armed Services Committee, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said that his personal opinion was to have 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.
Top US military generals on Tuesday told the US Congress that they had advised President Joe Biden to keep nearly 2,500 soldiers in Afghanistan, contradicting what he had said earlier on the subject.
During public testimony, General Mark Milley and head of US Central Command General Frank McKenzie stated that they had agreed with the recommendation of US Army General Austin Miller that 2,500 troops be left in the country, though they denied to give details of what they advised Biden directly.
Back in April, Biden announced his decision to end US military presence in Afghanistan. As the US continued to draw down from Afghanistan, the Taliban started to take over the country.
In a matter of few weeks, the Taliban managed to capture Kabul on August 15. Biden administration faced flak from some sections of US media for the quick fall of US-backed Afghan soldiers.
"I won't share my personal recommendation to the president, but I will give you my honest opinion, and my honest opinion and view shaped my recommendation," McKenzie said. The US Army officer further said that he recommended that the US should maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that "ending the war in Afghanistan was in our national interest".
"He (Biden) said advice was split, but the consensus of top military advisors was 2500 troops staying meant escalation due to deal by the previous admin. @SecDef, the Chairman, and GEN McKenzie all reiterated," Psaki tweeted while referring to Biden's previous remarks to ABC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU