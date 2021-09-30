Prisons bureau: Death toll in Ecuador prison clash tops 100

-
ALSO READ
120 inmates test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha prisons; two die
Covid-19 surge: About 7,000 prisoners may get bail or parole in Jharkhand
Ensure continuous administration of vaccines to prisoners: HC to Kerala
Sri Lankan police probes prison minister for alleged prisoner threat
Copa America: Peru rally to earn 2-2 draw with Ecuador to reach knockout
-
The death toll in a gang battle in a penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil has risen to more than 100 as authorities find more bodies, Ecuador's prison service said Wednesday. At least five of the bodies were beheaded.
The country's prisons bureau said in a tweet that as of the moment more than 100 dead and 52 injured have been confirmed in Tuesday's clash the Guayas prison.
Earlier, the confirmed death toll had stood at 30 but regional police commander Fausto Buenao said bodies found in the prison's pipelines were still being identified.
Armored vehicles, soldiers, ambulances and relatives of inmates gathered outside the penitentiary, the latter waiting for news of loved ones inside.
Police Commander Fabian Bustos said a police and military operation had regained control of the prison after five hours on Tuesday He said several weapons had been seized.
The violence involved gunfire, knives and explosions and was caused by a dispute between the Los Lobos and Los Choneros prison gangs, officials said.
Col. Mario Pazmio, the former director of Ecuador's military intelligence, said the bloody fighting shows that transnational organized crime has permeated the structure" of Ecuador's prison system, adding that Mexico's Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels operated through local gangs.
They want to sow fear, he told The Associated Press on Wednesday after officials had confirmed 10 decapitations.
In July, President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador's prison system following several violent episodes that resulted in more than 100 inmates being killed.
Previously, the bloodiest day occurred in February, when 79 prisoners died in a simultaneous riot in three prisons in the country. In July, 22 more prisoners lost their lives in the Litoral penitentiary, while in September a penitentiary center was attacked by drones leaving no fatalities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU