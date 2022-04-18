Shanghai reports 2,417 confirmed & 19,831 asymptomatic Covid cases

-
-
China's economic hub Shanghai has reported 2,417 confirmed locally transmitted Covid cases and 19,831 local asymptomatic carriers, the municipal health commission said on Monday.
On Sunday, three deaths due to Covid were reported in Shanghai.
The three individuals included two females and one male, from 89-91 years of age. They suffered from comorbidities, including coronary heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure, according to the commission, Xinhua news agency reported.
The three patients had been in severe condition after being admitted to hospital. They died after all-out rescue efforts, the commission said.
