Shanghai says will hand out $22 bn in tax relief to firms amid Covid fight

China's Shanghai on Tuesday said it would roll out policies to help the local economy cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, including offering refunds that will reduce firms' tax burdens by 140 billion yuan ($22 billion) in 2022.
Internet platforms will be encouraged to further lower service fees and telecom operators to provide three months' worth of free cloud services, for instance, the city government said in a statement on its website.
Subsidy support will be given to companies in the retail and catering industries to send their staff for regular COVID tests, and will also be provided to front-line healthcare personnel and volunteers involved in the city's fight against the pandemic.
The government will encourage financial institutions to increase credit support and reduce loan interest rates for firms involved in food supply, while support will also be provided to the tourism, transport and exhibition industries, it said.
Shanghai is in its second day of a two-stage COVID-19 lock down and is carrying out mass testing as it battles its largest ever outbreak.
($1 = 6.3680 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kenneth Maxwell)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU