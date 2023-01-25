Ship sinks between South Korea and Japan; 12 of 22 crewmembers found

-
ALSO READ
Nagasaki pays tribute to victims of atomic bombing amid nuclear war fears
North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile into East Sea: South Korea
US aircraft carrier, S Korea warships start new naval drills amid tensions
Japan marks 77th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing in final days of WWII
N Korea fires another missile, 170 rounds of shells over S Korean border
-
Ships searching in wind-whipped waters between South Korea and Japan have picked up at least 12 of the 22 crewmembers from a cargo ship that sank early Wednesday. Officials said only one of them remained conscious, but they did not immediately confirm any deaths.
South Korean and Japanese coast guard vessels and aircraft as well as two commercial cargo ships were continuing to search for the 10 missing crewmembers but the efforts were being slowed by strong winds and waves, South Korean officials said.
The 6,551-ton Jin Tan sank about three and a half hours after it sent a distress call at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese coast guard spokesperson Shinya Kitahara said.
The vessel, which was Hong Kong registered and carrying lumber, sank about 160 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of Nagasaki, Japan, and about 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of South Korea's Jeju island.
The captain last communicated with the coast guard through a satellite phone around 2:41 a.m., saying crewmembers would abandon the ship, minutes before it sank, Jeju island coast guard officials said.
Six crewmembers were picked up by South Korean coast guard vessels, while a cargo ship picked up five and a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel picked up one, according to Jeju's coast guard.
According to South Korean and Japanese officials, 14 crewmembers are Chinese and eight are from Myanmar.
Kitahara, who confirmed the rescue of at least four crewmembers, said the cause of the ship's sinking was not immediately known and that there were no signs that it collided with another vessel. He said the arrivals of Japanese patrol boats and aircraft were delayed by rough weather following the sinking.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 10:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU