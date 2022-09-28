JUST IN
Cuba without electricity as power grid collapses after Hurricane Ian
President Zelensky meets French FM to seek support for war-torn Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with visiting French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna to discuss support for Ukraine, the presidential press service reported

IANS  |  Kiev 

Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AP/PTI
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AP/PTI)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with visiting French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna to discuss support for Ukraine, the presidential press service reported.

At the meeting, Zelensky on Tuesday thanked France for its support on the issue of granting Ukraine a candidate status for EU membership and voiced his belief that Ukraine will move forward along the path toward European integration, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ukrainian President also voiced appreciation to French President Emmanuel Macron for his assistance in talks on the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Zelensky and Colonna also discussed defence assistance for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia.

Colonna arrived in Kiev earlier on Tuesday for her second visit since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 09:21 IST

