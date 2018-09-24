Singapore competition watchdog slaps a total of $9.5 mn fine on Grab, Uber

JUST IN
Trump's China war puts US tech and telecom companies in the cross hairs
Uber sold its Southeast Asian business, including in Singapore, to bigger regional rival Grab in March in exchange for a stake in the Singapore-based firm

Reuters  |  Singapore 

A passenger of Grab bike fixes her helmet next to Uber driver at Manggarai train station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: Reuters)
Photo: Reuters

Singapore's competition watchdog fined ride-hailing firms Grab and Uber Technologies a total S$13 million ($9.5 million) and announced other measures to address competition concerns arising from the two companies' merger in the city-state.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has fined Uber S$6.6 million and Grab S$6.4 million, it said on Monday. It also told Grab to remove its exclusivity arrangements with drivers and taxi fleets.

Uber sold its Southeast Asian business, including in Singapore, to bigger regional rival Grab in March in exchange for a stake in the Singapore-based firm.

But the deal invited regulatory scrutiny in the region, with the CCCS, in a rare move, launching a probe, just days after the transaction was announced.
