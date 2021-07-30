Singapore's DBS and Temasek to set up $500 million debt financing platform

-
ALSO READ
Singapore Red Cross sends Rs 38 crore for coronavirus relief to India
DBS faces lawsuits in India after takeover of Lakshmi Vilas Bank
Investment firm Temasek, IFC buy out Upgrad Espos worth Rs 220 crore
Banks using unseen digital cash could bring down fees on foreign transfers
With worst behind, DBS gets ready for what comes next, normalcy or not
-
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Southeast Asia's biggest lender DBS Group Ltd and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said on Friday they would jointly launch a $500 million growth stage debt financing platform.
Headquartered in Singapore, EvolutionX will provide financing to growth stage technology-enabled companies across Asia, with a focus on China, India, and Southeast Asia, the companies said in a statement.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by James Pearson)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU