Singapore sends oxygen cylinders to support India's fight against Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Govt extends current foreign trade policy till September due to Covid-19
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
AAP budget aims at raising per capita income at par with Singapore by 2047
Finance Minister mulling 75% reduction in foreign travel budget for FY22
Brazil's Sao Paulo tightens lockdown to curb Christmas, New Year revelry
-
The Singapore government has sent a consignment of oxygen cylinders to support India's COVID-19 pandemic response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.
The Republic of Singapore Air Force is transporting the cylinders on board two C-130 aircraft from Singapore to West Bengal, according to a report by the Channel News Asia.
Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Maliki Osman handed over the two planeloads of oxygen cylinders to India's High Commissioner P Kumaran at Paya Lebar Air Base on Wednesday morning.
We have all witnessed in the past year how this pandemic is a transboundary threat, Maliki said at the air base.
It gives no regard for country, nationality or race. This is exactly why we must work collectively to support each other, the Channel quoted him as saying.
Singapore and India share a close relationship, Maliki said, thanking the Indian government for continuing to work with Singapore throughout the pandemic by keeping supply chains open and essential goods flowing.
While our contribution is modest, we hope that it will bring comfort and relief to those in need and encourage those on the frontline in India, who are working tirelessly, to fight on.
I have no doubt that the fighting spirit of the Indian people will prevail, Maliki said.
Singapore investment firm Temasek has also sent medical equipment while India's Tata Group donated four cryogenic oxygen cylinders sourced from Singapore. That consignment landed in West Bengal over the weekend.
India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.
India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The death toll stands at 2,01,187, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU