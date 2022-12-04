JUST IN
Business Standard

Singapore to see new wave of Covid-19 infections: Health Minister

Singaporeans should expect a new wave of Covid-19 infections with more people travelling and due to the upcoming year-end festivities, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said

Topics
Singapore | Coronavirus | Health crisis

IANS  |  Singapore 

Office workers scan a Safe Entry QR code to enter a mall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore

Singaporeans should expect a new wave of Covid-19 infections with more people travelling and due to the upcoming year-end festivities, the Straits Times website quoted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as saying on Sunday.

"There is bound to be more infections but it is not something we have not seen before. This year alone, we have already seen three infection waves," he said.

Ong added at an event held at Nanyang Junior College on Sunday that it is more important to monitor developments overseas and watch if a new variant of concern emerges when winter hits the northern hemisphere, Xinhua news agency reported.

Singapore reported 1,052 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,171,550.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 14:40 IST

