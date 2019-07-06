JUST IN
Business Standard

SoftBank's $2.25-bn investment in GM-linked self-driving firm gets US nod

The panel, known as CFIUS, approved the investment based on fresh assurances that Cruise's technology would be completely off limits to SoftBank

Reuters  |  Washington 

Representative Image

A US national security panel on Friday approved a $2.25 billion investment by Japan's Softbank in Cruise, a self-driving vehicle firm majority owned by GM, the unit told Reuters, signalling some leeway for investors with deep ties to China.

The panel, known as CFIUS, approved the investment based on fresh assurances that Cruise's technology would be completely off limits to SoftBank, whose investments in Chinese mobility firms have rattled US authorities, a source familiar with the matter said.

 

 
First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 06:16 IST

