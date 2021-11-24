Sony Playstation hit with gender discrimination lawsuit by former employee

-
ALSO READ
Employee can't insist on transfer to particular place, rules top court
Cyberpunk 2077 returns to PlayStation Store with warning for PS4 owners
Sold more than 10 mn units of PlayStation 5 gaming console globally: Sony
'Cyberpunk 2077' will return to PlayStation Store on June 21: Report
Labour codes: Cos' PF liability to go up, less take-home pay for workers
-
Sony PlayStation has been hit with a lawsuit by a former employee, alleging gender discrimination and wrongful termination after speaking up "about discrimination against females" at the company, the media reported.
According to a report in Axios, a former IT security analyst Emma Majo at Playstation is seeking court approval to "expand her effort into a class action on behalf of women who've worked for PlayStation in the past few years".
"Sony discriminates against female employees, including those who are female and those who identify as female, in compensation and promotion and subjects them to a work culture predominated by men," her lawsuit alleged.
She also alleged that other women at PlayStation struggled to get promoted at the same rate as men.
Sony PlayStation was yet to respond to the lawsuit.
The Sony lawsuit came amid high-profile state and federal lawsuits against "Call of Duty" maker Activision over alleged sexual misconduct and gender-based pay disparities.
According to The Verge, PlayStation chief Jim Ryan sent out an email to employees recently, condemning Activision Blizzard's response to reports of CEO Bobby Kotick's alleged abusive behaviour and history of harassment during his 30 years at the company.
Ryan was "disheartened and frankly stunned to read" that Activision Blizzard "has not done enough to address a deep-seated culture of discrimination and harassment."
He added that PlayStation doesn't think Blizzard's "statements of response properly address the situation."
Several gaming companies are facing scrutiny over their treatment of female staff.
In 2018, women from Los Angeles-based Riot Games filed a class-action suit alleging gender discrimination.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU