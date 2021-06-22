Cyberpunk 2077 returns to PlayStation Store with warning for PS4 owners

-
More than six months after it was removed, Cyberpunk 2077 has returned to Sony's PlayStation Store but with a big warning for PS4 owners.
"Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms," CD Projekt Red was quoted as saying by The Verge.
"The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation," it added.
Sony's listing for Cyberpunk 2077 has a similar warning and it goes a step further to try and dissuade PS4 owners from purchasing the game.
"Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended," said Sony's listing.
"For the best Cyberpunk experience on PlayStation, play on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems," it added.
Cyberpunk 2077 originally debuted in December with severe technical problems on last-generation Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.
There were multiple bugs and glitches across all platforms, but some of the most severe issues were found on base Xbox One and PS4.
Microsoft added a warning label on its own Xbox store, while Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its store entirely after just a week.
CD Projekt Red has been gradually patching many of the early Cyberpunk 2077 issues, but it's clear there's still work to be done on the Xbox One and PS4 versions, the report said.
A free next-gen upgrade will be available for Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021, with more fixes planned throughout the year, it added.
